AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
AVN 79.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
FCCL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FNEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
GGGL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.29%)
MLCF 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
OGDC 73.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
PAEL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
TREET 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
TRG 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.73%)
UNITY 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guardiola ‘cannot be in a better place’ as he extends Man City deal until 2025

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2022 03:59pm
Follow us

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said “I cannot be in a better place” as he announced he had agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, 51, has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking charge at City in 2016.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,” said Guardiola in a club statement issued Wednesday.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.”

The Spaniard added: “I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue.

“He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Guardiola’s current deal at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season.

He has already extended his contract twice during his time at the club.

Pep Guardiola

Comments

1000 characters

Guardiola ‘cannot be in a better place’ as he extends Man City deal until 2025

COAS Bajwa set to address Defence and Martyrs day ceremony

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

President Alvi approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KPK governor

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Turkish intent ‘stronger than ever’ to secure Syrian border: Erdogan

Bangladesh move India match from Dhaka after protest threat

Oil prices rise to near $90/bbl on US crude stock drop

Pakistan faces currency crisis danger: Nomura

Read more stories