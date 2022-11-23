AGL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
ANL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
AVN 79.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.47%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
GGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PRL 17.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TPL 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 145.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.55%)
UNITY 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
WAVES 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,340 Increased By 12.1 (0.28%)
BR30 16,261 Increased By 34.4 (0.21%)
KSE100 42,987 Increased By 58.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,834 Increased By 41.3 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey; no deaths reported

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 09:41am
Follow us

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck western Turkey on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of deaths or significant damage.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), EMSC said.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), which measured the quake at 5.9 magnitude, said the epicenter of the tremor had been in Golyaka, a district in the northwestern province of Duzce.

Many school children among 252 dead in Indonesia quake

“We almost completed our checks in the villages around Golyaka. There is no severe damage reported; only some barns were wrecked in these places … There was a power cut during the quake but authorities are reinstating power now,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on broadcaster TRT Haber.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 35 people in Duzce and nearby provinces had been injured.

Turkish media said the earthquake was also felt in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

earthquake Turkey

Comments

1000 characters

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey; no deaths reported

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

GHQ sends summary to MoD on top military appointments

Read more stories