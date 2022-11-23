AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Importance of ESG framework discussed

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) collaborated to host a design sprint on best practices needed to develop an effective Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework for Pakistan.

The two-day workshop was facilitated by Unilever Pakistan Limited.

Participants of the session included leading local and multi-national organizations. The objective of the workshop was to help participants develop strategies and frameworks to make businesses resilient to environmental, social and governance issues in the post-pandemic world.

The design sprint helped participants to explore risk mitigation and navigation approaches, draft a blueprint for organizational strategy, and establish an ESG internal governance framework.

The two-day workshop concluded with a dialogue on ESG policy needed in Pakistan, with stakeholders including Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman Aamir Khan, chairperson and independent director Pakistan Stock Exchange Dr Shamshad Akhtar, CE/secretary general OICCI M Abdul Aleem, CEO Pakistan Business Council Ehsan Malik and chairman and CEO Unilever Pakistan Amir Paracha.

While speaking on the occasion, OICCI CE/secretary general M Abdul Aleem said, “OICCI members not only bring investment, breakthrough technologies, global business practices and knowhow to Pakistan, but are also leading the social and climate agenda through thought leadership.”

Shedding light on the sprint session, Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik said, “Leading businesses in the private sector can use this platform for advocacy and capacity building to enable the industry and the financial sector to take actionable steps and learn from each other.”

“The 21st-century innovation and technological revolution has brought, highlighted CEO Unilever Pakistan, Amir Paracha in the opening remarks.

The workshop also featured expert sessions from McKinsey’s Robin Nuttall, Saif Hameed from Altruistiq, Partner KPMG Syed Ahson Ali Shah, Maha Qasim from Zero Point and Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP PBC OICCI ESG Unilever Pakistan Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Importance of ESG framework discussed

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

Battling inflation ‘priority’ as global growth slows: OECD

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

Read more stories