Cotton spot rate sheds Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

1600 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17, 100 per maund, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,750 pet maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 600 bales of Rajanpur were sold at Rs 14,500 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

