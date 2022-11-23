British Council to host ‘Going Global Asia Pacific Conference’ in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The British Council announced its Going Global Asia Pacific Conference, which provides a strategic forum for leaders in international education to share knowledge and build a global network to shape the future of higher education across the world.

The conference will take place from 28 November to 1 December 2022in Singapore and is the first regional edition of the British Council’s flagship Going Global conference. It also marks 75 years of the British Council’s presence in Singapore and its role in advancing the city-state’s growth story through its work in the English language, Education, Arts and Culture.

The conference will explore the theme of international education in the United Kingdom (UK) and Asia Pacific region: How to pursue equity in an inequitable world–an especially pertinent topic at a time when disparities in educational opportunities are on the rise due to the global pandemic.

The conference aims to reimagine the future of education and build stronger, more inclusive, internationally connected education systems through exchange of insight, learning and ideas to benefit hundreds of millions of people across the UK and Asia-Pacific region.

The conference will include both in-person and live stream sessions. The in-person events are being attended by 200 invited senior leaders in the tertiary education sector from 20 countries and territories, representing over 140 organisations across Asia Pacific and the UK at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Senior education leaders globally can also attend key segments of the conference online by registering for live stream sessions until28 November 2022.

The conference will be opened by Maddalaine Ansell, Director of Education, British Council and attended by Sir Steve Smith, the UK Government’s International Education Champion. It will cover key themes including: The context for education in a changing world; Addressing gender gaps in higher education; Digital inclusion; How Higher Education Institutions can contribute to climate action, and many more.

