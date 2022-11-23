AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Objection on petition against ‘Joyland’ overruled

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

LAHORE: Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday overruled a registrar office’s objection on a petition against the exhibition of the movie “Joyland” and directed the office to fix it before any appropriate bench.

The judge took up the petition as an “objection case” as the office had questioned maintainability of the petition.

The petitioner, Mian Bilal, through his counsel pleaded that the theme and story of the film is based upon love and relation of a man with a transgender person. He said the film contained ‘objectionable’ material which does not conform to the social values and moral standards of the country.

He alleged that the movie is not only against the public interest, but also tantamount to encourage men of the country to have relations with trans which is repugnant to the injunctions of Islam.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to ban the screening of the movie and order the government to cancel its censorship certificate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore High Court Joyland Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir Mian Bilal

Comments

1000 characters

Objection on petition against ‘Joyland’ overruled

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

Battling inflation ‘priority’ as global growth slows: OECD

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

Read more stories