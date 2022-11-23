Objection on petition against ‘Joyland’ overruled

LAHORE: Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday overruled a registrar office’s objection on a petition against the exhibition of the movie “Joyland” and directed the office to fix it before any appropriate bench.

The judge took up the petition as an “objection case” as the office had questioned maintainability of the petition.

The petitioner, Mian Bilal, through his counsel pleaded that the theme and story of the film is based upon love and relation of a man with a transgender person. He said the film contained ‘objectionable’ material which does not conform to the social values and moral standards of the country.

He alleged that the movie is not only against the public interest, but also tantamount to encourage men of the country to have relations with trans which is repugnant to the injunctions of Islam.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to ban the screening of the movie and order the government to cancel its censorship certificate.

