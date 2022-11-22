AGL 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 54.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.44%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.42%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FLYNG 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
GGGL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
OGDC 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TPL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.65%)
TPLP 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.72%)
TREET 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
TRG 148.37 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.2%)
UNITY 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 37.2 (0.86%)
BR30 16,320 Increased By 93 (0.57%)
KSE100 43,025 Increased By 264.3 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,844 Increased By 116.4 (0.74%)
Indian shares edge higher after three-day slide, Fed minutes eyed

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2022 11:29am
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Tuesday, after three straight sessions of losses, though they traded in a narrow range due to the lack of any major triggers and as investors were cautious ahead of fresh clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s future rate path.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.24% to 61,90.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.23% to 18,202.35.

The indexes had declined around 1.3% over the last three sessions on concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China and hawkish commentary from Fed officials on rate hikes.

The minutes of the Fed’s last meeting are due at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, with most traders betting on a 50-basis point (bps) hike in December after a raft of 75-bps increases.

“Investors will avoid large bets ahead of the minutes as they seek further clarity on the rate path, although markets have already priced in that the pace will come down,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Indian shares decline on China COVID woes, hawkish Fed

Among stocks, UltraTech Cement led gains on the Nifty, rising as much as 2.4% to a near three-week high, while its parent Grasim Industries advanced 2.1%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks public sector lenders, advanced 1.3% and was set for its sixth straight day of gains, with UCO Bank surging 14.5% to a three-year high.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank climbed 2.4%.

Meanwhile, shares of digital payments firm Paytm’s parent One 97 Communications Ltd fell as much as 10% to a record low of 483.20 rupees.

Shares of electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technology India Ltd jumped as much as 34% in their market debut.

Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets were downbeat on concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in China.

Indian shares

