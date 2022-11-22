AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
Nov 22, 2022
Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/         Dividend/Bonus/        Dispatched/
                          Ending              Right                    Credit On
================================================================================
Saif Power Limited        31.12.2022          15% Interim
                                              Cash Dividend          18.11.2022
Ghani Value
Glass Limited             30.06.2022          20% Bonus Shares       18.11.2022
Ittehad Chemicals 
Ltd                       30.06.2023          10% Interim
                                              Cash Dividend          21.11.2022
Oil & Gas
Development               30.06.2023          1.75% Interim
Company Limited                               Cash Dividend          21.11.2022
================================================================================

