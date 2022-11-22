Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus/ Dispatched/
Ending Right Credit On
================================================================================
Saif Power Limited 31.12.2022 15% Interim
Cash Dividend 18.11.2022
Ghani Value
Glass Limited 30.06.2022 20% Bonus Shares 18.11.2022
Ittehad Chemicals
Ltd 30.06.2023 10% Interim
Cash Dividend 21.11.2022
Oil & Gas
Development 30.06.2023 1.75% Interim
Company Limited Cash Dividend 21.11.2022
================================================================================
