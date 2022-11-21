BISP provides scholarships to deserving children: Marri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Marri has said that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is providing scholarships to deserving families for children’s education and health under Benazir Nashouma and Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programs.

In her message on the occasion of International Children’s Day on Sunday, Shazia Marri said that we should remember millions of those children who have been displaced by the recent floods and who are waiting for our help. We all should come to stand together to help those suffering children. “Today is the day to work together for the welfare of children,’’ she added.

The Federal Minister mentioned the Benazir Nashonuma Program and said that through this program, sachets of vitamins and minerals are provided to the mothers and children, which make them healthy.

Highlighting the importance of education, Chairperson BISP, Shazia Marri said that through Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, children of deserving families are provided with services to get basic education, and girls are given special importance over boys so that poor parents can support girls’ education.