Strike to force closure of PIMS OPD

ISLAMABAD; The out-patient departments (OPDs) of Pakistan Institute Medical Sciences (PIMS) will remain closed from today (Monday).

This was stated by the spokesman Federal Health Alliance (FHA) Dr. Asfandyar Khan in a statement that PIMS will remain closed from Monday 8 am to 2 pm.

He added that this protest call is being given against medical teaching institute (MTI) law. The President of Federal Health Alliance, Dr Haider Abbasi, according to Khan stated that they have been protesting against the black law like MTI in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well as long as this law was not undone.

PIMS employees, professors, doctors, nurses and non-medical staff will protest against delay by the President Arif Alvi in repealing the MTI law, according to the statement; however, emergency ward and indoor services will operate during the protest.

