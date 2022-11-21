Slight increase in prices of food items seen in KP

PESHAWAR: A nominal increase was witnessed in prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/ meat, vegetables, sugar, pulses, flour, maid (fine flour), fruits, edible oil and others, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

An increase of Rs10/- per kilogramme of live chicken/ meat was witnessed, due to which price has been escalated at Rs290-295/- per kg, which was selling at Rs272/- per kilogram in the previous week, the survey revealed.

Similarly, prices of farm eggs are also increased as they are available at Rs280/- per dozen against the previous price of Rs250-260/- per dozen, showing an increase of Rs20/- per dozen.

No change was witnessed in prices of beef and mutton, now available at Rs700/- per kg and Rs1800/- per kg, respectively in the local market, the survey noted.

Likewise, the survey noted that the price of sugar went up as a five kilogramme of the commodity was available at Rs470-475/- and retailers selling it at Rs95-98 per kilogramme in local market.

Though there were reports about reduction in prices of edible oil, prices were yet not decreased as wholesalers and retailers continued to charge consumers with exorbitant rates, the survey noted.

During the survey, consumers while talking to this scribe complained that vendors and shopkeepers were charging artificial rates of commodities due to absence of a proper price-check mechanism.

No respite for consumers was there as an upward trend in prices of vegetables in the local market, the survey noted.

According to the survey, a one-kilogramme tomato was being sold at Rs 200-220/- per kilogramme while onion was available at Rs200/- per kilogramme.

Similarly, prices of garlic and ginger have also touched a new peak in the local market as being sold at Rs450/- per kg and Rs350-400 per kg, respectively.

Furthermore, the survey disclosed the prices of other veggies remained unchanged as peas are available at Rs350/- per kg, capsicum at Rs250/- per kg, tori at Rs150/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs120/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs100/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs150/- per kg, long gourd at Rs100/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, bringle at Rs80/- per kg, turnip at Rs120/- per kg, old-seasoned potatoes are available at Rs90 per kilogramme, while fresh red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs60/- per kg.

The survey further added green chilli priced at Rs250-300/- per kg, whereas lemon price dropped at Rs120/- per kilogramme from Rs150/- per kilogramme. Cucumber price was reduced at Rs40 per kg, carrots at Rs70/- per kg and radish at Rs30-40 per bundle, it added.

According to the market-survey, prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged.

A good quality (sela) rice is being sold at Rs290/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs 240-250/- per kg, dal mash at Rs400/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/- per kg, dal channa at Rs260/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs180/200- per kilogramme, the survey said.

Flour prices; however, remained unchanged as a 20-KG fine flour bag was available at Rs2250/- and Danedar flour at Rs2100/- while other quality flour was sold at Rs1500-1700/- and Rs2000.

Similarly, it was noted that the price of a 80-KG flour sack has increased to Rs9080/-

The survey witnessed the bread makers “Tandoor’ owners were selling low-weight breads against the decision agreed between local administration and Naanbhai association.

Consumers told this scribe that bread makers have reduced ‘Roti’ weight, and buying roti is now out of their purchasing power.

Fresh fruit prices have become dearer in the local market making it difficult for salaried class to buy fresh fruit, the vendor and buyers said.

Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, golden-coloured apple was available at Rs200/- per kg, grapes at Rs 200-250/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, persimmon Rs150/- per kg, guava at Rs150/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, Metay at Rs200 per kg, stored mangoes at Rs250/300 per kg, peach and Banana at Rs 90-100/- per dozen.

