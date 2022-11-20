AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

State of economy: Dar rejects all speculations

Zaheer Abbasi Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that speculations are being spread about the country’s economy, apparently with political designs, adding that Pakistan would make payment of $1 billion Sukuk Bond in time in the first week of next month.

While speaking at state-owned television on Saturday, he said some baseless and irresponsible speculations are being spread about the country’s economy, which he claimed apparently seems political for objective.

The finance minister said that Pakistan had never defaulted on its international payments except once in 1971 when East Pakistan was separated on a small transaction of US insurance company. The minister added Pakistan would make payment in the first week of December 2022 on its sovereign Sukuk Bond of $1 billion.

The rumours being spread that Pakistan would not be able to make payment of $1 billion are baseless as Pakistan would not only make payment of its Sukuk Bond in time but has also, in principle, made arrangement of other repayments for the fiscal year is being made.

However, he said that such speculations had consequences for the domestic economy as well as on international relations as multilateral or bilateral and others seek clarification about the veracity of these things when they hear such things from our own people and being spread through social media or other sources. All those dealing with Pakistan whether multilateral or bilateral financial institutions transactions are affected, he added.

Has Ishaq Dar lost his magic?

Dar further stated that a rumor was spread a few days ago with political design that by creating a bar that Pakistan’s credit default swap was such percentage before and now it has increased to 75 per cent. If someone has made speculative of calculation about Pakistan’s credit default swap and is being spread by the people who had held important positions... it is totally unfair to the county.

The minister further stated that internationally, Pakistan’s Eurobond transactions are very small and technically there should be no impact on them.

The finance minister said that another rumor was being spread that there would be a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country which is also baseless. The minister said that current account deficit is being closely monitored and managed as it was $316 million in September and would be less than $400 million in October 2022 and is expected to be around $5-6 billion as opposed to projected $12 billion for the current fiscal year.

He urged everyone not to make such statements about the economy because it would have an impact.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ishaq Dar current account deficit Sukuk Bond US insurance company

Comments

1000 characters

State of economy: Dar rejects all speculations

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

REITs fund size hits Rs98.344bn mark: SECP chief

WB satisfied with Pakistan Community Support Project implementation

Gold, oil and US equity indices: FY22 PMEX trading stands at Rs3.867trn

Diplomatic ties set up with Dominican Republic

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

People without taxable income: LHC declares collection of advance income tax ‘unlawful’

Read more stories