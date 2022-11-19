AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited (PIBT) has expressed willingness to supply Thar coal to 300-MW Gwadar Port through barges/ ships as the government intends to shift imported coal project to local coal, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited is the only terminal at Port Qasim from where Thar coal can be transported for the coal project.

According to Secretary, PQA, Tipu Sufian Shaikh, PIBT has urged PPIB to consider all aspects but not limited to following while preparing the feasibility study for coal transportation by sea from PIBT (Port Qasim) to Gwadar through barges as per best industry practice: (i) barges/ vessels movement/ operation in the PQA Navigation Channel and its berthing at PIBT requires technical navigation/ simulation study; (ii) if feasible, port charges should be in accordance with Gazetted notified PQA tariff available on PQA website; and (iii) tariff of coal storage and handling at PIBT as per provisions of Implementation Agreement signed between PQA& PIBT.

PQA has requested Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) to approach Ministry of Energy (Power Division)/ PPIB.

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

Two meetings were held with PIBT on this matter on October 19 and October 26, 2022, where PIBT stated that PPIB also contacted them through a letter and they are capable to load coal on barges/ vessels for the project. Moreover, PIBT requested PPIB for a meeting to discuss the possibilities and options of coal transportation by sea from PIBT (Port Qasim) to Gwadar.

In September 2022, Managing Director PPIB, in a letter to Chairman PQA, noted that 300-MW imported coal based power project at Gwadar - Balochistan is included in the list of prioritized projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Agreement signed between the Governments of China and Pakistan in November 2014. M/C CCCC Industrial Investment Holding Company Pak Power Company Limited (CPPCL) has been actively pursuing development of the power project and is in process to achieve financial close.

