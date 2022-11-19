30 MoUs signed during IDEAS 2022

AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
KARACHI: Over 30 MoUs have been signed during the defence expo, IDEAS 2022. This was stated by Muhammad Israr Tareen, Federal Minister for Defence Production addressing the closing ceremony of IDEAS 2022 at the Expo Centre, Karachi.

“Our country has showcased one of the best and technologically-advanced air and ground equipment in the global market, thus, proudly achieving self-sufficiency in many fields related to the defence sector”, he said.

He said that Pakistan has always been conscientious of the reality that arms facilitate peace, desires to live as a harmonious and peace-loving country in this competitive world.

He highlighted that foreign delegate, as well as, exhibitors had a comfortable stay and a good message will be conveyed in the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has the organizational skills to hold a grand event in the most organized way.

Meanwhile, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI(M) DG DEPO in his speech said that some of the major indigenously developed products were showcased in IDEAS-2022 including Main Battle Tank Al-Khalid, Al-Zarrar, JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft, Armoured Personnel Carriers, Armed UAV, etc.

To a question, he said we have achieved all targets of holding the IDEAS 2022. Around 285 foreign defence delegations from 64 countries participated, which validate our slogan ‘Arms for Peace’.

He further said that over 30 MoUs were signed by delegates on the side line of IDEAS-2022.

He informed that they received overwhelming response from potential buyers during the exhibition.

Brig. Naveed Azam Cheema, Director Coordination DEPO, Commodore Mohammad Tahir SI(M), Director (Media) DEPO and Zohair Naseer, CEO Badar Expo Solutions were also present.

Later, the exhibitors were recognized by giving away certificates and participation awards.

