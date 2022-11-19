AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Power Holding Limited Sukuk
(PESC2)                       14-11-2022    20-11-2022
At-Tahur Limited              15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)         11-11-2022
The Hub Power Company
Limited (HUBCS2)              15-11-2022    21-11-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited #         15-11-2022    21-11-2022                                    21-11-2022
Dandot Cement Company 
Limited                       18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills 
Limited                       18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                        18-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited     18-11-2022    25-11-2022     100% (F)        16-11-2022     25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited         18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited         18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba #      19-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Faysal Bank Limited #         19-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Hira Textile Mills 
Limited                       19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic 
Industries                    19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Karam Ceramics Limited        19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Quice Food Industries 
Limited                       20-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Frontier Ceramics 
Limited                       20-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            27-11-2022
Oilboy Energy Limited         21-11-2022    27-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd.               21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Bawany Air Products 
Limited                       21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Hallmark Company 
Limited                       22-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       22-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Limited #        22-11-2022    28-11-2022                                    28-11-2022
Hinopak Motors Limited #      22-11-2022    29-11-2022                                    29-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited #             24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited #                     24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
ZIL Limited #                 24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Adamjee Insurance Co. 
Ltd. #                        24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                       29-11-2022    30-11-2022
Mitchell's Fruit Farms 
Limited                       26-11-2022    02-12-2022                                    02-12-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd          26-11-2022    02-12-2022
Sana Industries Limited       27-11-2022    03-12-2022                                    03-12-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare #                  29-11-2022    05-12-2022                                    05-12-2022
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                    23-11-2022    06-12-2022
Bank Alfalah Limited #        02-12-2022    06-12-2022                                    06-12-2022
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                       09-12-2022    15-12-2022     10%             07-12-2022     15-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st            11-12-2022    22-12-2022     NIL                            22-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan 
Limited                       20-12-2022    27-12-2022     200% (F)        16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Summit Bank Limited                                                                       27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings stock exchanges Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Power Holding Limited Sukuk

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories