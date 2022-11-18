AGL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
Jul-Oct textile group exports down 1.34pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 09:30am
ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by 1.34 percent during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 and remained at $5.941 billion as compared to $6.021 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by the PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 15.23 percent in October 2022 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.357 billion when compared to $1.1.6 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered 11.13 per cent negative growth compared to $1.1.527 billion in September 2022.

Raw cotton exports registered 100 per cent growth in July-October 2022-23 on a YoY basis. Cotton yarn exports registered 27.73 per cent negative growth in July-October and remained $285.315 million compared to $394.765 million during the same period of the last year.

Q1 textile group exports witness 3.68pc growth YoY

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 53.79 per cent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, it registered 35.30 per cent negative growth.

The country’s overall exports during July-October, 2022 totaled $9.563 billion (provisional) against$9.460 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 1.09per cent.

The exports in October 2022 were $2.384 billion (provisional) as compared to $ 2.446 billion in September 2022 showing a decrease of 2.53per cent and by 3.25per cent as compared to $2.464 billion in October 2021.

Main commodities of exports during October 2022 were knitwear (Rs86,400 million), readymade garments (Rs60,778 million), bedwear (Rs47,895 million), cotton cloth (Rs37,407 million), rice others (Rs20,344million), towels (Rs17,553 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs12,758 million), fish and fish preparations (Rs12,057 million), rice basmati (Rs11,375 million), and cotton yarn (Rs10,819 million).

