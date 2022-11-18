AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Spot rate continues upward march on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,400 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat, 800 bales of Kumb, 400 bales of Khair Pur, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Bagho Bahar were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 2200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,650 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 and closed it at Rs 17,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

