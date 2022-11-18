Panel for provision of quality healthcare services

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations has directed the authorities for provision of necessary resources for ensuring quality healthcare services in the country.

The committee that met under the chairmanship of Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla, here on Thursday further asked the health authorities to equip health facilities operating in the federal capital with required resources including state-of-the-art health machinery, trained staff, nurses, and doctors.

The committee also directed the management of the Polyclinic to assess hospital’s requirements of infrastructure, human resource, and equipment, enabling the ministry to take appropriate action for resource allocation.

The committee also stressed for provision of healthcare facilities in different parts of the capital in order to ease out the burden on Polyclinic. The committee observed that Polyclinic being the tertiary care hospital was performing the functions of a primary hospital.

The committee visited various sections of the hospital and enquired about the health of patients admitted therein.

The committee appreciated the services being offered in the hospital. The executive director (ED) Polyclinic apprised the committee about the ongoing expansion and upgradation work of various facilities.

The committee was later briefed about the healthcare facilities available in the hospital. The executive director apprised that the hospital was doing its best with available financial and human resources.

He said that the construction of health facilities in sector G-11, Islamabad has been planned to ease down the burden on the existing health facilities. He further apprised that a case for recruitment on vacant posts has been prepared and submitted to the ministry for approval.

The ED also apprised that presently hospital does not offer cardiac, paediatric, and neurological surgeries. He also apprised about the dispensaries operating in various areas of Islamabad.

The committee directed the ED to recall all the employees on deputation to other provinces or departments in order to replenish the HR pool. The committee also directed addressing complaints of harassment at workplace. The committee stressed running campaign through media to create awareness for the prevention of diseases.

The meeting was attended by Dr Samina Matloob, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Zahra Wadood Fatehmi, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ramesh Lal, Khalid Hussain Magsi, special secretary Ministry of Health, executive director, and heads of the departments of the Polyclinic hospital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022