KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (November 17, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 227.25 229.50 DKK 31.87 31.97
SAUDIA RIYAL 62.40 63.00 NOK 22.60 22.70
UAE DIRHAM 64.00 64.64 SEK 21.61 21.71
EURO 242.50 245.00 AUD $ 155.50 157.50
UK POUND 277.20 280.00 CAD $ 174.00 176.00
JAPANI YEN 1.65735 1.67735 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 244.22 245.22 CHINESE YUAN 32.00 34.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments