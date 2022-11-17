AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
AVN 79.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PAEL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.39%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 145.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.75%)
UNITY 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 4,341 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,371 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.45%)
KSE100 42,990 Increased By 6.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,834 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Markets

Asian markets sink as rate hike woes return to the fore

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2022 11:43am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
HONG KONG: Trading was subdued in Asia on Thursday as the optimism that characterised recent sessions was dealt a blow by data showing a resilience among US consumers that gives the Federal Reserve room to keep hiking interest rates.

Two reports showing inflation easing in the world’s top economy provided a springboard for world markets over much of the past week as investors took the readings to mean almost a year of monetary tightening was finally kicking in.

But on Wednesday the commerce department said retail sales jumped far more than expected last month, suggesting Americans are still able to weather the higher inflation and interest rate environment.

That was compounded by comments from a top Fed official that she did not see the bank stopping hiking and indicating she was willing to push borrowing costs above five percent, from the current 3.75-4.0 percent.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC: “Somewhere between 4.75 and 5.25 seems a reasonable place to think about as we go into the next meeting.

“And so that does put it in the line of sight that we would get to a point where we would raise and hold.”

“Pausing is off the table right now, it’s not even part of the discussion. Right now the discussion is, rightly, in slowing the pace,” she added.

Traders have for months grown increasingly fearful that the hawkish tilt by the central bank will cause a recession, and policymakers have made clear they are willing to keep lifting even if that means hurting the economy.

Asian stocks shaken by blast in Poland, dollar gains

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase said the United States would tip into a “mild” recession in 2023 owing to the rate increases, adding that it saw the Fed easing policy the following year in 2024.

“Every time equity and bond markets are thinking the Fed is done and start taking off in a rally, the Fed gets out and starts talking that back down again,” Cheryl Smith, of Trillium Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television.

In early trade, Hong Kong lost more than two percent, hit by profit-taking after a 14 percent surge between Friday and Tuesday, while there were also losses in Shanghai.

Still, observers said there were signs of optimism in Chinese markets after Beijing moved to ease some of its strict Covid restrictions and provide much-needed help to the property sector.

Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta also fell, though Singapore, Sydney and Manila edged up.

The pound was down against the dollar as Britain prepares for what is expected to be a grim budget later in the day by finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who has flagged a jump in taxes and spending cuts.

The announcement comes a day after figures showed UK inflation spiked at 11.1 percent in October, the highest since 1981, as the country is hammered by a cost-of-living crisis.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 27,915.58 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.5 percent at 17,811.86

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,092.40

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1876 from $1.1914 on Wednesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0367 from $1.0395

Euro/pound: UP at 87.31 pence from 87.21 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $84.71 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $92.07 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,553.83 points (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,351.19 (close)

