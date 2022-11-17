General Bajwa visits IDEAS-2022

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the defence-related exhibition IDEAS-2022 at Karachi Expo Centre on Wednesday.

The COAS witnessed various stalls at the exhibition IDEAS-2022 at Karachi Expo Centre. The COAS also interacted with the cross section of visitors and delegates and held separate meetings with various visiting delegates including Bahrain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Libya, Zimbabwe, and UAE. Later, the COAS visited Malir garrison where he laid a floral wreath at Martyr’s Monument.

During his farewell address to officers and troops, the COAS lauded their professionalism and devotion to duty.

He also praised the troops for their untiring rescue and relief efforts to assist the people during recent heavy floods.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.