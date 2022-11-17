KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.435 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,281.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.789 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.853 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.716 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 940.755 million), Copper (PKR 817.624 million), Silver (PKR 434.021 million), DJ (PKR 305.898 million), Platinum (PKR 295.027 million), SP 500 (PKR 145.703 million), Natural Gas (PKR 134.779 million) and Brent (PKR 2.678 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.904 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022