AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold stalls near three-month peak on softer dollar

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy.

Spot gold was steady at $1,777.76 per ounce by 11:27 a.m. ET (1627 GMT), while US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,781.30.

News that stoked geopolitical tensions had a limited impact on gold, Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said, adding there would be a lull until fresh information on US inflation.

Bullion held near peaks hit on Tuesday that were the highest since Aug. 15, following reports of a missile killing two people in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

It gave up some of its gains after US President Joe Biden said the weapon may not have been fired from Russia, easing concerns of a major escalation.

The cooling tensions also curbed appetite for gold’s rival safe-haven the dollar, but that in turn made bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

Gold also got a lift as benchmark 10-year yields were near their lowest since Oct. 5.

Traders took stock of data showing US retail sales increased more than expected in October, while data on Tuesday showed a smaller than expected increase in US producer prices in October that had raised hopes the Fed could slow rate hikes.

Rising rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

gold rates US inflation Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold stalls near three-month peak on softer dollar

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift solar power plant

Exporters resent energy shortages

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

List of locally-manufactured goods: FBR allows release of goods/items

Read more stories