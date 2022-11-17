Call to drive circular economy for plastics: PepsiCo Pakistan, NUST launch ‘Generation Green’ for students

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan is collaborating with National University of Science and Technology (NUST) to launch a competition for students to address the need to drive a circular economy for plastics through innovative thinking and research.

Titled “Generation Green”, the competition was launched on Wednesday on ‘International Students’ Day’ and will run for two weeks for the students of NUST and inspire them to come up with dynamic innovations that can practically support a circular economy for plastics in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector (RIC) NUST and Mohammad Khosa, Senior Director Commercial and Corporate Affairs PepsiCo Pakistan had signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at NUST to collaborate on enabling a circular economy for plastics. This contest is a part of the collaboration and falls under PepsiCo’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) agenda, which is centered on sustainability and finding bold, research-based solutions to the environmental challenges we face today.

“Generation Green” will be open for students and the winning team and project will receive a seed fund from PepsiCo Pakistan to help kick-start, advance and scale the students’ innovative solution. PepsiCo Pakistan will also provide several mentorship and training opportunities to the participating teams.

Speaking about the contest, Mohammad Khosa, Senior Director Commercial and Corporate Affairs PepsiCo Pakistan said the student-led contest with NUST will add another layer of collaborators in PepsiCo’s global ambition to ensure plastic never becomes waste. “Young people like the brilliant students at NUST hold the key to our future successes and represent the best minds of their generation. At PepsiCo Pakistan, we believe in amplifying their genius to make it a better world for all.”

Khurram Shah, Director Public Policy and Government Affairs at PepsiCo Pakistan added, “The collaboration between PepsiCo and NUST is the perfect alignment of industry and academics. It will nurture the next generation of change makers to promote positive environmental impacts with innovative concepts.

Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector (RIC) at NUST said, “The launch of Generation Green marks an important milestone in our partnership with PepsiCo to develop innovative and technology-based solutions in the areas of waste reduction and sustainability. It is a great example of industry and academia joining hands to solve some of the most pressing issues of our time and utilizing our brilliant young minds.’’

