Nov 17, 2022
Business & Finance

BAJK records five-fold increase in profit

Press Release Published 17 Nov, 2022 07:47am
MUZAFFARABAD: The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (BAJK) profit has increased from Rs134 million to the highest level of Rs668 million in less than 3 years. The spokesperson for the bank released the latest data and said that the profit in the year 2019 was 134 million rupees which in 2020 increased to 289 million rupees, 440 million rupees in 2021 and 668 million rupees in 9 months of 2022.

According to the spokesperson, under the patronage of the AJK Government, especially Khan Abdul Majid Khan, the Minister of Finance, Cooperatives and Inland Revenue/ the Chairman of the Board of Directors, under the supervision and leadership of Khawar Saeed, the Bank President, the hard work and teamwork of the staff and with the support of customers targets were exceeded and the bank's profitability increased historically while business results were achieved.

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK government BAJK profit BAJK business results

