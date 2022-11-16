AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Air France-KLM shares fall after bond sale announcement

AFP Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 05:38pm
Follow us

PARIS: Air France-KLM shares fell more than 10 percent on Wednesday after the European airline group announced the sale of bonds convertible into new shares worth 300 million euros to pay back state aid and boost capital.

Air France-KLM made huge losses in 2020 and 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic slashed passenger numbers to around a third of normal levels, but has made a profit so far this year.

The French and Dutch governments provided 10 billion euros in loans to Air France-KLM to help the airline as planes were grounded during the outbreak.

Stocks fell by around 11.5 percent after 1100 GMT after the debt issue.

European equities slip on Ukraine fears

The airline also faces the threat of strikes in France during the busy Christmas period after two unions representing employees issued a warning of industrial action between December 22 and January 2.

Negotiations continue for a collective agreement for cabin crew.

The company said the money raised from the debt issue would be “fully” allocated to paying back the French state.

“This transaction marks a further step in the Group’s initiatives to accelerate the repayment of the French State aid, continue to support the strengthening of equity capital, and help optimise financial costs,” the company said in a statement.

The French and Dutch governments, whose stakes are 28.6 percent and 9.3 percent respectively, said they would not participate in the rights issue.

French shipping giant CMA CGM “expressed the intention to participate” in the placement pro-rata to its current shareholding of 9.0 percent“, the airline group said.

Air France

Comments

1000 characters

Air France-KLM shares fall after bond sale announcement

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Pakistan’s perceived default risk worsens 'owing to IMF uncertainty'

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Trump launches 2024 White House bid

Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast

Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

Read more stories