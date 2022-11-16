AGL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.49%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
PAEL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.96%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 142.75 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.53%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,318 Increased By 3.9 (0.09%)
BR30 16,331 Increased By 43.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 42,801 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 25.4 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Liftoff! NASA successfully launches mega Moon rocket

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2022 01:14pm
Follow us

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER: NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency’s new flagship program, Artemis.

The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the storied Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 01:47 am (0647 GMT).

“We are going,” tweeted the space agency.

Fixed to its top was the uncrewed Orion spaceship that will later separate and complete an orbit-and-a-half of Earth’s nearest neighbor, in a test run for later flights that should see the first woman and first person of color touch down on lunar soil by the mid-2020s.

America last sent astronauts to the Moon during the Apollo era, from 1969-1972.

This time it hopes to build a sustained presence – including a lunar space station – to help prepare for an eventual mission to Mars.

The launch came despite technical issues that ate into the two-hour launch window that opened at 1:04 am.

Engineers were forced to pause the flow of liquid hydrogen into the core stage Tuesday night because of a valve leak, though a team sent to the launch pad resolved the problem after an hour.

‘Like the Moon’: Astronauts flock to Spanish isle to train

Later, the space agency reported that a radar site monitoring the rocket’s flight path was experiencing problems due to a faulty ethernet switch that had to be replaced.

It was third time lucky for NASA after two previous launch attempts were canceled for technical reasons. Launch was also delayed due to weather setbacks, including Hurricane Ian that battered Florida in late September.

‘Extremely excited’

About 100,000 people were expected on the coast to watch the launch, with the rocket promising to light up the night sky.

Andrew Trombley, a space enthusiast from St. Louis, Missouri, was anxiously hoping for a successful liftoff after several futile trips made for the launch.

“I’ve been down here a couple of times already to watch this thing go up and have it canceled, so, this is like, whatever, the third trip down here for this, so I’m excited to see it go,” said the network engineer.

“I was too little for the Apollo missions, so … I wanted to be here in person.”

Kerry Warner, 59, a grandmother and semi-retired educator who lives in Florida, was fired up for liftoff, which she said was “part of America and what America is all about.”

“Third time’s the charm. We’re hoping for it.”

Far side of Moon

The Orion crew capsule was being lifted by two boosters and four powerful engines under the core stage, which detached after only a few minutes.

After a final push from the upper stage, the capsule will be well on its way, taking several days to reach its destination.

Finally, Orion will embark on the return leg of its journey. When passing through the atmosphere, the capsule’s heat shield will need to withstand a temperature half as hot as the Sun’s surface.

The mission will last 25 and a half days, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 11.

NASA is banking on a successful mission after developing the SLS rocket for more than a decade. It will have invested more than $90 billion in its new lunar program by the end of 2025, according to a public audit.

Artemis 2 will involve a flyby of the Moon with astronauts in 2024, while Artemis 3 will see boots on lunar soil, no sooner than 2025.

Apollo missions NASA’s Space Launch System Orion spaceship

Comments

1000 characters

Liftoff! NASA successfully launches mega Moon rocket

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Middle-income nations, too, facing debt issues

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Oil prices slip as China COVID worries, firmer dollar outweigh supply concerns

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Currencies on edge as traders assess risks from Poland

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Read more stories