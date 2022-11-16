IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

KARACHI: The 11th edition of IDEAS 2022 commenced at Karachi Expo Centre after inauguration by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During his inaugural address, Foreign Minister said that presently Pakistan offers enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade in all sectors including the defence industry.

In his regard, IDEAS serves as a regional gateway for international manufacturers and suppliers to explore new avenues of defence cooperation through joint ventures, outsourcing and collaboration. He said technologies are playing a vital role in confronting modern day security challenges, and its responsible use can make the world a better and safer place. Pakistan being a responsible state is always committed to playing its role for international peace, stability and order. Reciprocity, mutual interests and international norms are the guiding principles that govern Pakistan’s relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

He said that Government of Pakistan always believes in meaningful dialogue on the basis of equality not only to resolve bilateral issues but also to a give chance to peace and harmony in the region. “At our end, we in collaboration with our partners are steadfast to this unflinching commitment for peace and stability in the world.”

He said that Pakistan’s defence industry has now reached the threshold of quality and reliability wherein its products are competing in the international defence market. However, to further excel in this domain there is a need of academia–industry interface, integration of public-private defence industry and involvement of R&D organizations in defence manufacturing sector of Pakistan.

IDEAS to bring together defence products from across globe

Muhammad Israr Tareen, Federal Minister for Defence Production, while addressing the gathering said Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a global platform for defence research, scientific growth, manufacturing and joint ventures, in order to strengthen our defence capabilities and spur developments, as well as, exports in this sector.

Towards this, Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) is continuing to evolve clear priorities and approaches for protecting and defending Pakistan defence industry interests at home and abroad. Today we are reliable export partners of more than 60 countries.

Earlier, during his welcome address, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, DG DEPO welcomed the visiting delegates, foreign and domestic exhibitors, OEMs, trade visitors and participants of IDEAS 2022.

Foreign Minister during the visit of exhibition halls inaugurated new inventions of Pakistan Defence Industry. He highly appreciated the defence products of participating countries and OEMs.

IDEAS 2022 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates both domestic and foreign.

Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its full capacity with more than 500 exhibitors from Turkey, China, North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Far East out of which 60% are international and 40% local.

Besides trade visitors, more than 285 high-level delegates from 64 countries are visiting the exhibition. Badar Expo Solutions are the event manager for IDEA 2022. The exhibition will continue till 18 November 2022.

