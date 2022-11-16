Arshad Sharif case: FIA panel summons Murad,Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s fact-finding committee constituted to probe senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case summoned two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Murad Saeed and Faisal Vawda.

Sources said that the two-member fact-finding committee summoned two PTI’s leaders to appear before it at the FIA headquarters on November 21 along with evidence available with them regarding the murder of Sharif. The committee will question Vawda and Saeed to know about the threats to the slain Sharif and the sources to whom they got the information, they said.

