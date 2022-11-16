Need stressed for revitalising CPEC

KARACHI: Revitalising the ambitious CPEC project is the need of the hour to bring foreign investment in various sectors in Pakistan and expansion of Pak–China trade relations based on wide-ranging cooperation in different sectors.

This was stated by the leaders of UBG, Chief Peron SM Muneer, President Zubair Tufail, Chairman Sindh Zone Khalid Tawab, Secretary General Sindh Zone Hanif Gohar and central spokesman.

Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners and the second phase of the CPEC will usher in a new era of socioeconomic progress that would uplift the quality of people’s lives at a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, they added.

Pak-China friendship withstands the test of time. They are committed to the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and have always stood firmly side by side in realizing their shared vision of peace, stability, development and prosperity.

UBG leaders further said that CPEC is also significant in supplementing the vision of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), aimed at ensuring shared prosperity through regional connectivity and integration and will help achieving lasting peace and security in the entire region for economic development.

Further commenting on the importance of CPEC, they stressed the need for addressing all issues hampering the project.

Both countries under CPEC to work on various issues, including trade and investment, agriculture, health, education, green energy, science and technology and disaster preparedness, and international environment, which had exacerbated economic challenges for developing countries.

UBG leaders have also advised all trade bodies of Pakistan to create Pak-China desks in their offices to assist their members in exploring new avenues under the CPEC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022