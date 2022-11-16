AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
0.2m saplings planted across Karachi, says official

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Director General for Parks and Horticulture, Sindh, Junaidullah Khan has said that more than 200,000 saplings have been planted across the city so far.

“We should give importance to growing trees, to breathe in a clean atmosphere. Hospitals become deserted when you develop forests and gardens in cities,” he said.

He also assured the Sir Syed university of his full support in the plantation drive. The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) initiated a tree plantation campaign on its campus under which a large number of saplings were planted that absorb carbon and emit oxygen in the atmosphere to reduce environmental pollution.

Trees not only eliminate air pollution but also increase the amount of oxygen in the atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, SSUET Chancellor Javaid Anwar said that the best way to deal with climatic hazards is tree plantation. It will not only create awareness among the students about safe and pollution-free environment, but also motivate them to make efforts to grow environment-friendly plants at the campus and play a key role in reducing the pollution. Sir Syed University is going to install solar panels for acquiring energy to make environment cleaner.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that we are entering a new era of climatic change, so we need to set up a comprehensive and integrated system in accordance with the contemporary demands. Emission of green gases is the main cause of global warming. Today, one and a half billion people are breathing in toxic air due to the industrial wastage. Environmental pollution is increasing all over the world due to cutting of trees. In Pakistan, forests were never given special attention and area of the existing forests is less than the international standards.

Registrar Syed Sarfaraz Ali said that plantation makes the environment beautiful and attractive besides increasing fertility of land.

The threat of global warming is increasing due to cutting of trees.

The increase in atmospheric temperature would cause glaciers to melt faster that will increase the level of seas. It may cause floods and create threat for the cities to be submerged in the future.

Col Zafaruddin (retd) said that personality grooming is necessary for nation-building. We should develop attitude and sense of humanity.

