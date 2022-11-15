Amir S Chinoy Group marks ‘Pinktober’

KARACHI: The Amir S Chinoy Group marked PinktOber, a global movement dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness among women, by hosting an evening for its group companies’ employees in Karachi.

First Lady of Pakistan Samina Alvi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. In Asia, Pakistan has the largest rate of breast cancer. It is the second leading cause of death among women. An estimated 83,000 cases are being annually reported in our country, and over 40,000 deaths are caused by it, which is alarming.

One in every nine Pakistani women develops breast cancer at some stage of her life. “This day provokes all of us - especially women - to think about our health, how we can protect ourselves from a curable disease with periodic check-ups, lend support and help to the ones suffering and appreciate efforts of the caregivers and survivors who inspire us with their drive to beat cancer,” said First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi.

