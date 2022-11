LAHORE: An emerging Pakistani food sector group, Fair Marketing Pakistan Group of Companies (FMP) has been awarded 2nd position in the ISM Expo Dubai (Confectionary & Snacks Exhibition) recently held in the United Arab Emirates.

FMP Group’s product ‘Nutri Gluten Free’ was given the 2nd best product award at this three-day food industry related fair, said an announcement by the company here on Monday.

