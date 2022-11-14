AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 53.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.94%)
FCCL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.53%)
GGL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.31%)
PAEL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.57%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 142.40 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.72%)
UNITY 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.92%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.48%)
BR30 16,371 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 42,858 Decreased By -235.2 (-0.55%)
KSE30 15,728 Decreased By -70.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ending Ukraine war ‘best thing’ to mend world economy: Yellen

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2022 09:42am
Follow us

NUSA DUA: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heaped pressure on Russia on Monday ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia, saying the best way to end world economic tumult was to stop the Ukraine war.

“Ending Russia’s war is a moral imperative and the single best thing we can do for the global economy,” Yellen told reporters as she met French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in Nusa Dua, on the resort island of Bali.

High fuel and food prices are among the top issues set to be discussed at the summit and few G20 countries have escaped the economic pain.

Yellen will hope to build diplomatic pressure for an end to the war by blaming Russia.

Host Indonesia has called for talks and a peaceful resolution to the conflict but, like fellow G20 members China, South Africa and India, has largely avoided criticising Russia directly.

The summit is also expected to discuss the need to extend a Turkish and UN-brokered agreement allowing vital Ukrainian grain and fertiliser exports to transit safely through the Black Sea.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest producers of both products.

India’s IPEF membership will boost region: Yellen

Russian President Vladimir Putin had appeared to walk away from the agreement but faced a sharp backlash from developing countries.

The current agreement expires on November 19. Le Maire underscored the need to counteract the effects of Russia’s invasion, namely on soaring fuel prices in Europe.

“I really think that the first issue that we have on the table is how to bring down energy prices and how to get rid of inflation,” he said.

Bruno Le Maire Janet Yellen Black Sea world economy G20 countries Russia-Ukraine war Bali Nusa Dua

Comments

1000 characters

Ending Ukraine war ‘best thing’ to mend world economy: Yellen

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Turkey accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Read more stories