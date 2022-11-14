Mother’s milk can protect children against life-threatening diseases: expert

LAHORE: Lahore General Hospital’s Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has said that there is no food and tonic better than mother’s milk for the health and physical development of newborn children.

“Mothers should breastfeed their infants for at least six months to develop immunity which can protect against seasonal influences, pneumonia, respiratory disease, flu and chest infection,” he stressed while addressing the participants in a seminar on pneumonia diseases at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Prof Muhammad Shahid, Faheem Afzal, Ashraf Sultan, Muhammad Tariq Bhatti and Tahir Siddique shed light on the symptoms and treatment of pneumonia. They said that according to a World Health Organisation (WHO), every year 2.6 million children in the world die due to pneumonia.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said pneumonia is a disease of respiratory system which affects lungs and the patient feel difficulty in breathing, high fever, chest infection, vomiting and drowsiness. Congestion and tremors are among the symptoms of pneumonia, which can occur at any age, but physically weak people and children should take special precautions in the winter season so that they are protected from this disease.

