Flour smuggling attempt foiled

FAISALABAD: The district administration by taking timely action foiled the attempt to smuggle 13 tons of flour worth million of rupees to Afghanistan.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Safdar Sikandari raided the truck stand on Jhang Road along with the police force receiving secret information and flour was being smuggled by making a belt of tomatoes.

Tomatoes were placed on top of the trucks and flour was hidden below. The bags of flour were confiscated and truck driver and dealer were arrested and FIR was registered against both.

