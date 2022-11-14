Deadly Istanbul blast condemned

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed the deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye at the loss of precious human lives due to explosion at popular Istiklal Avenue in the heart of Istanbul.

President Alvi also strongly condemned the explosion and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye over the incident. In a statement on Sunday night, the President said that they shared grief with the people of Turkiye.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said I have learnt with deep anguish about the explosion, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

