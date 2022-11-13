AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Nov 14, 2022
'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters

Reuters Published November 13, 2022
LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday.

The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theatres Thursday night through Sunday, the highest total ever for a film opening in November.

The previous November record-holder, 2013 film "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," opened with $158.1 million domestically.

'Black Panther' fights on without Chadwick Boseman

Outside the domestic market, "Wakanda Forever" pulled in $150 million from Wednesday through Sunday. The movie was the top-grossing Hollywood release in all markets, Disney said.

Marvel had to rework the movie after star Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in 2020 just before filming was supposed to begin. Boseman had played King T'Challa, the beloved leader of the fictional Wakanda, in the original "Black Panther" movie.

