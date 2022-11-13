AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rajiv Gandhi killers walk free after India court order

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
Follow us

VELLORE: The last co-conspirators jailed for the 1991 assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi walked out of prison on Saturday, a day after the country’s Supreme Court ordered their release.

Gandhi, 46, was killed by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in a plot by the the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan armed separatist group.

India’s apex court allowed the release of the six convicts, citing their “satisfactory conduct” in prison and the fact that they had already served over three decades behind bars.

Three of the six — Nalini Sriharan, her husband Murugan, and Santhan — walked out of two prisons in Vellore, about 140 kilometres from the regional capital Chennai, according to an AFP journalist at the scene. Santhan and Murugan were driven away to a camp for Sri Lankan refugees soon after their release.

Local media said the others — Robert Pais, Jaikumar and Ravichandran — walked out of prisons in Chennai and the city of Madurai in the same state. Three of the six convicts released on Saturday had initially been condemned to death before their sentences were commuted.

Rajiv Gandhi India court Nalini Sriharan

Comments

1000 characters

Rajiv Gandhi killers walk free after India court order

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

BOA meeting tomorrow: BoI to discuss development, provision of utilities in SEZs

Minimum tax exemption: SC sets aside PHC orders

PM delays London’s departure

Read more stories