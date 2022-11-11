AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese refiners seek less Saudi crude as demand weak

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:25pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Several Chinese refiners have asked Saudi Aramco to reduce December-loading crude oil volumes, two sources close to the matter said, as COVID-19 restrictions and a faltering economy have weakened fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil importer.

The refiners sought to trim supplies for December by about half of the previous month’s level, the sources said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Following Beijing’s rigid COVID curbs, average refining rates at state-owned refineries fell to around around 70% between May and August. They have recovered to about 75%, compared to more than 80% in normal times, data compiled by China-based consultancy Zhuochuang showed.

China’s crude oil imports in October recovered to the level last seen in May, supported by stockpile demand at two new refineries preparing for commercial operation.

Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in Dec

Apart from the reduced demand, China has been buying Russian crude oil priced at steep discounts after the Ukraine crisis, squeezing out other suppliers, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request comment, which was made outside office hours.

Saudi Aramco has cut its December selling prices for its flagship Arab Light crude and told at least four refinery customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in December.

Crude Oil Saudi Aramco crude oil market Chinese refiners

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese refiners seek less Saudi crude as demand weak

Expats supporting my cause because they are aware of rule of law in progressive societies: Imran Khan

Rupee's appreciation run ends, settles at 221.64 against US dollar

September FCA: NEPRA approves Rs5.13 per unit refund to KE consumers

KSE-100 rises to highest level since August 2022 after 0.45% gain

Twitter brings back ‘official’ account tag; $8 blue-tick option disappears

India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers

COAS visits Multan garrison, meets strike formations’ troops: ISPR

Oil jumps by 3% as China eases COVID curbs

China confirms Xi to attend G20 summit, meet Biden

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Read more stories