COAS visits Multan garrison, meets strike formations’ troops: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Multan garrison and met officers and men of the unit, the military's media wing said on Friday.

"While interacting with strike formations’ troops, COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS visits Sialkot, Mangla garrisons as ‘part of his farewell visits’: ISPR

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commander Southern Command.

On Thursday, COAS visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons “as part of his farewell visits to various formations.”

“COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities,” according to the ISPR press release.

During the visit, the COAS advised troops to keep serving the nation with the “same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.”

Last month, COAS Bajwa reportedly stated that he would retire on the due date - November 29 - putting an end to speculations that he may seek another extension.