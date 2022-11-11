AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Indian shares rise as US inflation data cools rate hike fears

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 09:30am
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose over 1% on Friday, boosted by information technology companies and banks as cooling US inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.3% to 18,269 as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.4% to 61,453.18.

All three major US stock indexes notched their biggest one-day percentage gains in about two-and-a-half years in a broad, robust rally as the Labor Department’s data showed the annual consumer price index number below 8% for the first time in eight months.

India will report its October inflation number next week.

Indian shares fall as autos weigh, awaits US inflation data

In domestic earnings, Nifty component Mahindra and Mahindra , top insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India, battery maker Exide Industries, engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals will be among the scores of companies reporting quarterly numbers.

The Nifty IT index surged 3.2%, while the bank index gained 1.3%.

Shares of Zomato jumped 10% after the Indian food delivery firm on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter.

