Sluggish business on cotton market

Published 11 Nov, 2022
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

400 bales of Ubarom 200 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 17,00 per maund and 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,800 (Balochi Cotton) per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

