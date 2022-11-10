AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
AVN 80.22 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
EPCL 53.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
GGGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.78%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
OGDC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (3.97%)
PAEL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.06%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.72%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TPL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
TPLP 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.81%)
TREET 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.68%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,285 Increased By 70.6 (1.68%)
BR30 15,985 Increased By 432.8 (2.78%)
KSE100 42,750 Increased By 484.8 (1.15%)
KSE30 15,613 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1bn at Christie’s

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2022 11:52am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW YORK: Paintings and sculptures from the collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen were auctioned off for a historic $1 billion Wednesday, Christie’s auction house said, with records set for works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Gauguin, Seurat and Klimt.

Five paintings entered the exclusive club of works of art sold for more than $100 million at auction, the New York auction house said, in a sign that the art market continues to grow despite economic uncertainties related to the war in Ukraine and inflation.

The most expensive piece of the evening, Georges Seurat’s 1888 work “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (small version)”, a renowned work of pointillism, fetched $149.24 million, including fees, Christie’s said.

The auction house had announced that all the proceeds would be donated to charity.

Wednesday’s auction sold 60 of 150 lots, with the rest to be sold on Thursday.

Microsoft co-founder’s art may reap $1bn at auction

The value of the collection has already surpassed the record for the Macklowe collection, named after a wealthy New York couple, which fetched $922 million at competitor Sotheby’s earlier this spring.

Microsoft fortune

Allen made his fortune with the establishment of the PC operating system with his better-known Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1975.

He amassed a huge art collection that he loaned to museums before his death in 2018 at the age of 65.

He had a net worth of $20.3 billion at the time of his death, according to Forbes.

Allen left Microsoft in 1983, due to health problems and a deteriorating relationship with Gates, who remained in charge of the company until 2000.

He founded a pop culture museum in his hometown of Seattle and owned several sports franchises, including the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite their strained friendship, Allen signed Gates’s “Giving Pledge” campaign and all proceeds from the auction are to be donated to charitable causes.

Diverse collection

The sale on Wednesday totaled about $1.5 billion, according to an AFP calculation, and included French painter Paul Cezanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire” – which fetched $137.8 million, almost double the artist’s auction record.

A work by Vincent Van Gogh, “Orchard with Cypresses,” broke the Dutch artist’s previous record, bringing in $117.2 million. A painting from Paul Gauguin’s Tahitian period, “Maternity II,” brought $105.7 million.

Austrian painter Gustav Klimt’s “Birch Forest” brought in $104.6 million.

The auction was a testament to the quality of Allen’s collection, which included a diverse range of works from the German-American painter-sculptor Max Ernst, whose sculpture “The King Playing with the Queen” sold for $24.3 million, to the American Jasper Johns, one of the few living artists featured in the collection, whose lithograph “Small False Start” sold for $55.35 million.

Microsoft Corp Christie’s auction house Vincent Van Gogh Paul Allen Klimt New York auction

Comments

1000 characters

Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1bn at Christie’s

PM in London ahead of Bajwa’s retirement

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

KSE-100 up nearly 600 points as market upbeat over AIIB inflow

Oil falls for a fourth day as China COVID concerns grow

Telenor pushes ahead with plan to sell Pakistan operations: report

England win toss, bowl against India in T20 World Cup semi-final

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

Read more stories