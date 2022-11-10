AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Iran cities strike in solidarity with ‘Bloody Friday’ dead

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
PARIS: Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country’s strife-torn southeast, a rights group said.

Security forces opened fire on protests that erupted on September 30 after weekly prayers in Zahedan, capital of the flashpoint province of Sistan-Baluchistan on Iran’s border with Pakistan.

Iran indicts 1,000 over unrest, plans public trials

It came two weeks after demonstrations broke out across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country’s strict hijab dress rules for women.

