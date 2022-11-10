Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary celebrated

LAHORE: Glowing tributes were paid to great philosopher and national poet, who with the vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan, as his birth anniversary was celebrated across the country with national fervour on Wednesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the country’s progress and prosperity. There was closed holiday across the country. Radio and TV channels presented special programmes highlighting contributions of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal who awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent through his poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

A change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore in which a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed responsibility of guard from Punjab Rangers.

Pakistan Navy’s Station Commander Commodore Sajid Hussain was Chief Guest on the occasion. He offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the mausoleum.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman visited Mazar-e-Iqbal and a contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honour to him.

The governor said on the occasion that today there is a need to refresh the thought of Iqbal; we should forge unity among our ranks in the light of Allama Iqbal’s sayings.

He said that Allama Iqbal, by presenting the concept of Pakistan, paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent and also gave a new dimension and encouragement to the entire Muslim Ummah. “The philosophy of Allama Iqbal needs to be practically adopted; the young generation should understand the spirit of self-reliance of and create qualities like Eagle in themselves,” he said.

The governor also penned down his comments in Visitors’ book and paid tribute to national poet.

People hailing from different walks of life including heads of educational institutions also visited his Mazar to pay respect to him on his birth anniversary.

Moreover, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released short documentary video paying tributes to the national poet on his birth anniversary. A reaffirmation has also been in the documentary that every Shaheen of the PAF is always ready for the defence of the motherland and will not refrain from rendering any sacrifice when the need arises.

According to message received here, people from all walks of life thronged the recently-renovated Iqbal Manzil in Sialkot. Quran Khwani was held at Iqbal Manzil and the people also visited the graves of Iqbal’s parents and members of his family at the Imam Sahib graveyard. They laid floral wreaths at these graves and offered fateha.

