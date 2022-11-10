Two Palestinians killed in separate incidents with Israeli forces

JERUSALEM: Two Palestinians died in separate incidents with Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian officials said, the latest in a wave of violence that has intensified in recent months.

A 15-year-old Palestinian militant was killed during a firefight with Israeli soldiers in Nablus and a Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds after Israeli forces fired at him near Jenin, Palestinian officials said.

The head of the Palestine Red Crescent in Jenin, Mahmoud al-Saadi, told Reuters that the ambulance service was called to transfer the man to hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds in his legs.

Local sources said the man was a Palestinian labourer trying to cross through a breach in the separation fence. The Israeli military said in a statement its forces followed standard operating procedures, including the use of live fire, after spotting a suspect vandalising the fence. Soldiers treated the man at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, it added.

A statement from the Palestinian health ministry said the teen died of shrapnel wounds sustained during clashes with the Israeli military early Wednesday but a statement from the Palestinian Fatah Movement said he was shot dead by Israeli fire. The militant al-Aqsa Brigades, an offshoot of the Fatah movement, claimed him as one of its members.