China reports 8,335 new COVID cases for Nov 8 vs 7,691 a day earlier

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2022 01:34pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
SHANGHAI: China reported 8,335 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 8, of which 1,346 were symptomatic and 6,989 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That is compared with 7,691 new cases a day earlier – 890 symptomatic and 6,801 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Nov. 8, mainland China had confirmed 266,359 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 32 symptomatic and 48 asymptomatic cases, compared with 31 symptomatic and 33 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported zero symptomatic cases and four asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, versus one the day before.

China posts 6-month high COVID count as it sticks with strategy

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 91 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,546 asymptomatic cases, compared with 114 symptomatic and 2,263 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

