Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The federal non-tax collection has fallen by 16.29 percent to Rs202.159 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as opposed to Rs241.536 billion for the same period of last fiscal year consequent to zero surplus profit of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the Finance Ministry’s budgetary operation for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, the surplus profit of the SBP in the first quarter (July-September 2022-23) was zero or nothing as compared to the surplus profit of the SBP of Rs109 billion.

Mark-up collection (PSEs and others) was recorded Rs28.844 billion during the period under review against Rs19.484 billion for the same period a year before, and a dividend of Rs24.651 billion against Rs1.903 billion.

According to statistics, the profit of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and others was recorded at Rs13.076 during the first quarter (July-September 2022-23) against Rs30.098 billion for the same period a year before, defence receipts Rs3.794 billion as opposed to Rs2.843 billion.

The non-tax collection on account of passport fee was Rs6.717 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year against 6.113 billion for the same period a year before, discount retained on crude oil Rs4.304 billion compared to Rs3.584 billion.

Non-tax collection on account of royalties on oil and gas stood at Rs20.672 billion, windfall levy against crude oil Rs4.919 billion against Rs2.207 billion, collection of levy of LPG was Rs702 million against Rs905 million.

The gas infrastructure development cess collection during the first quarter of the current fiscal was recorded at Rs3.007 billion as opposed to Rs6.530 billion during the same period a year before, natural gas development surcharge collection stood at Rs5.485 billion against Rs4.797 for the same period a year before and petroleum levy Rs47.476 billion against Rs13.348 billion for the same period a year before.

Non-collection on the head of others was recorded at Rs38.522 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to Rs18.962 billion for the same period of the last fiscal year.

