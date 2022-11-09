Rana reminds provinces of constitutional duty to keep highways open

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to face constitutional consequences in case they would not fulfill their responsibility to protect and facilitate the public at large as per constitutional and legal obligations.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday wrote to the provincial governments to maintain the law and order situation and protection of the fundamental right of freedom of movement in the province. He later stated that the provincial is failing in its constitutional/legal obligation to maintain law and order which can have serious consequences. “It is requested to immediately remove the protestors to restore smooth movement on motorways, highways, and link roads”, it maintained.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister said that a “fitna march” is ongoing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, adding that roads were being blocked due to this. People were worried as they could not reach their workplaces. He said that if someone works against national institutions, national unity or the interest of the state, then these things cannot be forgiven, this is not a long march, two provinces are attacking the Federation, two governments are doing this protest, and otherwise, people were not seen.

He said the provincial governments should take strict measures against the protestors otherwise; law enforcement agencies would not be able to protect them from the reaction of the public. He asked the provincial government to make arrangements for keeping the national highways open. The minister said that the Interior Ministry had already written a reminder to the provincial governments, saying, “Small groups of protestors are bent on closing the motorways including (M-2), highways and link roads, which is impeding the routine movement of people, transportation of goods, inter-city travel, hampering provision of emergency services and children’s access to schools. It is also adversely affecting the economy of the country.” “It seems that instead of undertaking efforts to control the situation, the police have assumed the role of silent spectators.”

It further stated, “The disruption caused by these protestors to the movement of people is in contravention to Article 15 of the constitution of Pakistan, which promises freedom of movement to every citizen of Pakistan, and is viewed with great concern.” It maintained, “The provincial government is failing in its constitutional /legal obligation to maintain law and order which can have serious consequences. Hence, it is requested to immediately remove the protestors to restore smooth movement on motorways, highways, and link roads.”

The minister also appealed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Chief Justices of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar High Courts to take notice.

Sanaullah said, “I strongly request the provincial governments to open the national highways immediately,” He also apologized to the people affected by the march on behalf of the federal government.

While giving out details about Arshad Sharif’s murder case, the interior minister said that the team has returned from Kenya to investigate Arshad Sharif’s murder case, and has also asked the murder case investigation team to go to Dubai. The information so far seems to be that Arshad Sharif has been killed. He said that the case of Arshad Sharif does not seem to be a case of “mistaken identity” because the position of the Kenyan police does not prove that Arshad Sharif was killed due to “mistaken identity”, so what has come to light so far was not a case of mistaken identity. They were targeted and killed, if it is a murder, apparently two men, Waqar and Khurram are not out of it.

The interior minister said that those who fired at Arshad Sharif knew who Arshad was and on which side he was sitting. He said that they have asked Kenyan authorities to provide data. Sanaullah further said that the Kenyan police work by taking money, these things are known about them, but they have written a letter to the Supreme Court about Arshad Sharif.

Talking about the FIR of the attack on Imran Khan, the interior minister said that filing a false FIR is not a problem in Punjab; it does not have enough courage to file a false FIR.

